Did you buy Stone Temple Pilots‘ Purple when it came out in 1994? Well, it’s time for a 25th anniversary upgrade! Purple: Super Deluxe Edition arrives September 13th with a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994. From that concert, give a listen to “Interstate Love Song”…

