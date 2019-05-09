Stop Calling Me Steven is the brainchild of musician Steve Wiley. Native to Louisville, Kentucky, Steve has been writing, recording, and producing Stop Calling Me Steven albums since 2008. SCMS draws influence from a wide range of rock and pop greats, such as the Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Beach Boys, Depeche Mode, Ween, and the Deftones. His latest album is called Planets and Animals from which the song “The Best of Us” comes from, although there’s a new album due at the end of May, 2019 called A Sad Sight for Sore Eyes to look forward to as well.