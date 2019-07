Kyle Meredith speaks with The Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom about their reunion album 40, how it lines up with their 40th anniversary, and recording the album all live. Phantom tells us that “Everything traces back to Eddie Cochran. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Sex Pistols, Motorhead, none of them exist without Eddie Cochran.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!