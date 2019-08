Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson continues to do the unexpected and we are here for it! This time his new album will provide the soundtrack for an animated film called Sound & Fury. The album of the same name will feature 13 songs to coincide with 13 animated segments that will air on Netflix September 27th. If you’re into anime, you’ll love Sturgill’s new video…

