It will be the voice of Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson over the opening credits of the new Jim Jarmusch zombie comedy, The Dead Don’t Die. Not only does he sing the title track, he’ll make an appearance in the film as well, with the likes of Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and more! Listen to “The Dead Don’t Die”…

