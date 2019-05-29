Pride Month begins June 1st so Sufjan Stevens has shared not one, but two songs in honor of the occasion, as well as a demo and reprise. A limited edition vinyl edition of the songs will be available June 28th and a portion of the sales will go to two organizations that offer support for LGBTQ and homeless children: the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, N.Y., and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, Mich.

This is “Love Yourself”…



This is “With My Whole Heart”…



