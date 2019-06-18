Mark McGrath told Billboard that he wanted to make a “modern day yacht rock record” because Sugar Ray was “like the yacht rock of the ’90s — us, Smash Mouth, never the cool guys in town but we sold a lot of records and had our place in ’90s history. So we just decided to make a record our fans wanted to hear. It was a fun record to make, top to bottom.” He’s referring to Little Yachty, which comes out July 26th, and here you can check out the first single, “Make It Easy”…

