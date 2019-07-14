6 am – 8 am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8 am – 10 am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

10 am – 11 am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11 am – 12 pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

12 pm – 1 pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

1 pm – 3 pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

3 pm – 5 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

A locally produced reggae show that features more than just Marley!

5 pm – 8 pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

8 pm – 11 pm: Sunday Bluegrass with Aaron Bibelhauser

Old time bluegrass, New grass, and country music at its finest.

11 pm – 12 am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.