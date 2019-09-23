It’s been nine years since Supergrass broke up, but their fans can now rejoice: they’re reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour! No word on if they’re coming anywhere near us, but we do know they’ll be releasing a massive box set in January called Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008. The set includes all six of their albums, as well as live tracks, B-sides, outtakes and remixes. It’ll have six hours of unreleased music, including this raucous cover of The Police‘s “Next To You”…

