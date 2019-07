Jim Peterik calls Kyle Meredith to dive into the details behind his latest World Stage record called Winds of Change and it’s many collaborations with friends from Night Ranger, Loverboy, Chicago, Styx, and REO Speedwagon, as well as a song featuring the late Jimi Jamison. We also hear how he plans to tour the record and plans to produce the next Dennis DeYoung LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.