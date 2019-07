Yes, it’s THAT “Daniel”… the Elton John classic. SUSTO‘s Justin Osborne, a longtime Elton fan, said, “Since I first heard ‘Daniel,’ it’s been one of those songs that I wished I’d written. I’ve always felt a connection to it, because it reminds me of my own life and how the passage of time can cause people to grow apart.” Give a listen to this lovely interpretation of “Daniel”…

