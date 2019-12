Country/R&B stalwart Swamp Dogg will release a new album in March and has recruited some impressive friends to join him! Sorry You Couldn’t Make It drops March 6th and not only features John Prine on two tracks, on this first single he’s joined on piano by Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, as well as Jenny Lewis and Channy Leaneagh from Poli├ža on backing vocals. Give a listen to “Sleeping Without You is a Dragg”…

