Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins will drop a new solo album with his band, the Coattail Riders, next month! Get the Money not only features fellow Foos Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, but other luminaries like Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan, Joe Walsh, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, and more. On this first single Hawkins tapped bandmate Grohl and Yes singer Jon Davison for a fierce track called “Crossed the Line”…

