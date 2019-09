September 27th Tegan and Sara will release their latest album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, just days before they share the memoir that inspired it, High School. Consisting of re-imagined versions of songs they wrote between the ages of 15 and 17, the album also employs a crew entirely made of women as producer, engineer, etc. Check out the title track…(LANGUAGE)

