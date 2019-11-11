We’ve got a musical recipe for your Thanksgiving Day on 91.9 WFPK, as we re-broadcast some of our favorite Live Lunches of the year and more!

6-7 am – Marvin Gaye What’s Going On

This Sound Opinions encore looks back on Marvin Gaye’s classic album What’s Going On. Host Jim and Greg discuss the tracks, cultural climate and overarching themes of the 1971 album, many of which are more relevant than ever today.

7-9 am – Songs of Rivers and Mountains: Joan Shelley and Jeff Little

Nick Spitzer of American Routes visits with two Southern crafters of music and song. Kentucky native and guitarist Joan Shelley takes her ethereal songwriting and voicing of life’s emotional flow from observations on the banks of the Ohio River near Louisville. Then, the virtuoso Blue Ridge pianist Jeff Little shares his stories of growing up playing alongside the legendary flat-pick guitarist Doc Watson at the family’s music store in Boone, North Carolina.

9 am-12 pm –The Emergence of Emmylou Harris

The remarkable musical journey of Emmylou Harris is explored in this three-hour special from music documentarian Paul Ingles. Guests include musicians Rodney Crowell, Ricky Skaggs, Sara Watkins, Shawn Colvin, Bonnie Raitt and more!

Noon-6 pm – Live Lunch Marathon

12:00 – Over The Rhine (Aug. 9)

12:45 – Frankie Leo (Feb. 15)

1:30 – Bridge 19 (April 26)

2:15 – PAKG (July 26)

3:00 – Joy Williams (November 30)

3:45 – The Devil Makes Three (May 17)

4:30 – Dustbowl Revival (June 28)

5:15 – Electric Garden (Feb. 22)

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…



7-10 pm – Otis Junior

10-11 pm – Sound Opinions Thanksgiving Special





11 pm–Midnight – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.