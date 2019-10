Fans of 90’s band That Dog will be happy to know the original members are back and are releasing a new album this Friday called, ironically, Old LP. Featuring special guests like Randy Newman, Maya Rudolph, Charlotte Caffey of the Go-Go’s and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, check out the first single, “If You Just Didn’t Do It”…

