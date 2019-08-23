WorldFest 2019 is next weekend, but we couldn’t wait that long to see Louisville’s world music ensemble The Afrophysicists! Today they returned to Live Lunch with their lively, diverse mix of Afro-pop, Latin, Samba, and Afro-beat jams, and spoke to us about the message behind the music.

“The thing with this kind of music is, it’s kind of a trick,” says bassist/vocalist Steve Loomis. “We get you in, we get you dancing, and then you’ve got to eat your peas. We lay a little social justice on you.”

If you want to get your weekend started right with irresistible grooves that’s sure to move your booty, check out their full performance below!