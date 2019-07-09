The weekend of Thursday, July 11 through Saturday, July 13 promises to be packed with special activity in Louisville. Several events will mark the return of Louisville-born daughters and son Tara Key, Tara Jane O’Neil, and Timothy Noel Harris—in collaboration with one another and with Louisville residents.

At Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Avenue, on Thursday, July 11th at 7 PM, Timothy Noel Harris will read from his latest book release, Iconoclysms (Torcello Editions). With nods to Jan Morris and John Ruskin, Harris’s Iconoclysms is both a memoir and a story with landings and takeoffs, a reverie of history, twisting the Byzantine notion of shattering images for religious reasons, or iconoclasm, into a lens for viewing the history of art and architecture, real-world tragedies both personal (bereavement) and public (terrorist attacks), and a trio of southern European cities for the ages. Also reading poetry at Surface Noise on July 11 will be Chip Nold. Nold, Key, and Harris, along with Sean Mulhall, are members of the classic Louisville punk band, the Babylon Dance Band.

On Friday, July 12th, from 6-9 PM will be the opening reception for TK + TJO = TKO: New Work by Tara Key and Tara Jane O’Neil. Tara Key will be showing photo sculptures based on negatives of photographic work by Raymond Frank Glass (her great uncle) from 1915-1930 and William Lee Key (her father) from 1940-1957. Collaborating from beyond the grave, Key has taken her loved ones’ source material, touched by age and neglect, and has highlighted every scratch and fingerprint left on the negatives, embracing the decay of the object in the process. Tara Jane O’Neil will show pieces selected in response to Tara Key’s work. O’Neil’s photographs are reappropriated gift/artifacts from her own collection of cherished items acquired on her way along the ancestral chute.

On Saturday, July 13, the action turns to sonics. At Louisville Turners, on the banks of the Ohio River, Antietam (NYC) will appear as members Tim Harris and Tara Key bring long-time collaborator (and honorary Louisvillian) Josh Madell into the proceedings. Special guests will appear with Antietam. Tara Jane O’Neil brings the Body and Bass Solo Duet to the stage with Los Angeles dancer/choreographer Jmy James Kidd. Animism, Decay, Propulsion, Sequins, Distorted Slide Bass. The mighty Juanita will bring the party to the riverbank. And there will be surprises and special guests.

Louisville Turners is located at 3125 River Road. The show starts at 7:30. Admission is $10 for music and swimming is available for an additional fee. All ages are welcome!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls Rock Louisville. This promises to be a multimedia throw down weekend—one for the ages.