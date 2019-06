When The Artisanals played WFPK Waterfront Wednesday last year, we became instant fans. And now we’re excited to see them again this year on the WFPK Port Stage at Forecastle Festival! As a special #40DaysOfForecastle addition, we are thrilled to premiere their brand new single, “Violet Light”. Check out the new video!

