The Band‘s celebrated 1969 self-titled album is about to get the 50th anniversary deluxe treatment! Due November 15th, the set will include 13 outtakes, including six previously unreleased outtakes and alternate recordings from the album sessions, plus the group’s iconic performance at Woodstock, which has never been officially released. Check out this unique alternate version of “Rag Mama Rag”…

