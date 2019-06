We loved The Bird and The Bee‘s 2010 tribute to Hall and Oates called Interpreting the Masters Vol. 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates, and now there will be a possibly even more surprising choice for their next covers album– Interpreting the Masters Vol. 2: A Tribute to Van Halen! It drops August 2nd and we already love their take on “Ain’t Talking ‘Bout Love”…

