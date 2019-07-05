Well, we think it’s safe to say this wins the prize for most unexpected cover of the week! Beck provides the David Lee Roth-esque double entendre for The Bird and the Bee‘s take on “Hot For Teacher”. In a statement Beck said, “The Bird and The Bee bring unforeseen angles to the Van Halen song book. Makes sense because, like Eddie Van Halen, Greg is a kind of musical wunderkind in his own right and Inara’s vocals bring a cool counterpart to Diamond Dave’s pyrotechnics. Making a cameo on their version of ‘Hot for Teacher’ felt like an extension of the kind of riffing and fooling around we do in the studio on a normal session.” We agree!

