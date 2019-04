The Bouncing Souls frontman Greg Attonito gave Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss the band’s latest EP, Crucial Moments, its ties to their 30th anniversary, and a companion book. We also get to hear about the anniversaries of ’94’s The Good, the Bad, & the Argyle and ’99’s Hopeless Romantic, the problem they had with Blink 182 during the latter era, and plans for the upcoming tour.

Listen to the interview above and check out some videos below.