Mark Ronson first saw The Brand New Heavies performing with N’Dea Davenport in 1991 and has been a life-long fan ever since– he even hired them to play his 40th birthday party! Now Ronson has assembled them once again to produce a new track for their 30th anniversary album, TBNH, coming September 6th. Check out their cover of Kendrick Lamar‘s “These Walls”…

