The Celtic Social Club just released their new album From Babylon to Avalon which contains a song that pays homage to the late, great Joe Strummer of The Clash— although the band say they were bigger fans of The Mescaleros! More than just a tribute, this tune will do some good, as 50% of the song’s royalties will go to the Joe Strummer Foundation! Check out “Remember Joe Strummer”…

