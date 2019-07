Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon sit down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the latest LP from The Claypool Lennon Delirium, South of Reality. The three also tackle environmental issues, black holes and science facts, and Julian Assange. Sean also tells us about reissuing Yoko Ono’s albums and covering The Beatles and Les takes us back to Woodstock ’94, where Primus played.

