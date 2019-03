With the passing of Dolores O’Riordan, The Cranberries have their final album, and it’s called In The End. Kyle Meredith spoke with Noel Hogan about what it took to get the record finished using O’Riordan’s demo vocals (which are amazing) and what their plans are after the album. The two also also head back to Woodstock ’94 to remember the 25th anniversary of one of the band’s most memorable shows.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!