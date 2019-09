The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Kyle Meredith take a deep dive into the 1989 album, Sonic Temple, and discuss not only it’s big rock sound, but also it’s DNA that intersects with Joy Division, The Doors, Def Jam, the Beat authors, the art side of NYC, and the then developing Seattle scene. Astbury also tells us of meeting Sonic Youth, recording with Debbie Harry, and listening to the new Thom Yorke and Billie Eilish.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the classics below.