You’ve already heard about the new box set from The Cure, 40 Live: Curaetion-25 + Anniversary, and now they’ve shared another track prior to its October 18th release! Last June the band closed the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown Festival in London with a 28-song set called Cureation-25: From There to Here, From Here to There, during which The Cure played one song off each of its 13 studio albums in chronological order, then counted back down again. From that performance, check out “39”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream