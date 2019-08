Fans of The Cure have much to be happy about! October 18th they will release The Cure 40 Live: Curaetion- 25 + Celebration, a 6-disc box set that includes full audio and video of the band’s recently screened “Anniversary” concert film as well as the yet-to-be-seen visual document of the group’s Meltdown festival set. Check out this live version of “Disintegration”…

