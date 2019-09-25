The Cure will celebrate two milestone performances with the release of The Cure 40 Live- CURÆTION-25+ Anniversary, out October 18th! 40 Live is a double concert film set that captures the two historic shows performed by The Cure in 2018 in celebration of their 40th Anniversary. The first film CURÆTION-25: From There To Here, From Here To There, was captured on the tenth and final night of the 25th Meltdown Festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall in June 2018. The second film, Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London features the band’s acclaimed anniversary concert. Check out their live performance of “Lullaby”…

