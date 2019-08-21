The Darkness have shared another song from their forthcoming Easter Is Cancelled album, due October 4th! Singer Justin Hawkins says the track is about “the despair of change. Having to reappraise your life and what you’re holding on to. It’s like that feeling when you just want to go for a swim and keep going. Wanting to be enveloped by something that will gradually pull you down. If you really, really want to survive that process, you can. We’ve all been there – people who say they haven’t are lying.” Check out their new animated lyric video for “Heart Explodes”…

