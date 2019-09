Yet another iconic 50th anniversary deluxe edition on the way! This time it’s The Soft Parade by The Doors, and if you weren’t a fan of the strings and horns the band used on the original, this version is for you. The set will not only include rarities, but also stripped down “Doors Only” versions of songs that will feature addition guitar parts from Robby Krieger. Check out this version of “Touch Me”…

