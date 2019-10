A new 50th anniversary edition of The Doors‘ The Soft Parade is providing solace for fans who didn’t care for the strings and horns on the original recording. In addition to outtakes and keyboardist Ray Manzarek providing lead vocals on two songs, there are four “Doors Only” songs with the aforementioned instrumentation removed– like on this version of “Wishful Sinful”…

