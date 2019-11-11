In the Studio
November 11, 2019

The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne gives Kyle Meredith a shout to detail the band’s latest LP, King’s Mouth, and the journey that took it from an art instillation, then a children’s book, and finally a fantastical concept record with a narration from The Clash’s Mick Jones. The album comes on the heels of Coyne becoming a father, a coincidence that lines up well with the lyrical themes but also gives the “Do You Realize” singer a chance to reflect on how his personal philosophies have been updated. The two also ponder whether “Giant Baby” find reflection in the political landscape as well as the scoop on a handful of official releases, live and studio, that are set to come out within the next year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.