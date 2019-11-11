The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne gives Kyle Meredith a shout to detail the band’s latest LP, King’s Mouth, and the journey that took it from an art instillation, then a children’s book, and finally a fantastical concept record with a narration from The Clash’s Mick Jones. The album comes on the heels of Coyne becoming a father, a coincidence that lines up well with the lyrical themes but also gives the “Do You Realize” singer a chance to reflect on how his personal philosophies have been updated. The two also ponder whether “Giant Baby” find reflection in the political landscape as well as the scoop on a handful of official releases, live and studio, that are set to come out within the next year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.