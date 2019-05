The Flaming Lips have shared another track from their forthcoming album The King’s Mouth, which drops July 19th (in case you missed the first release on Record Store Day). It’s as trippy as you’d expect, made even more so by the added narration of– we kid you not– The Clash‘s Mick Jones! Give a listen to “Giant Baby”…

