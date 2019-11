Three years ago The Flaming Lips performed their 1999 album The Soft Bulletin in its entirety with the Colorado Symphony and soon that performance will be shared with all! The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra drops November 29th and will be the band’s first official live album. Check out this version of “The Spark That Bled”…

