On Thursday Matt Pryor and James Dewees of The Get Up Kids dropped by the WFPK studio to talk to Mel prior to their show at Mercury Ballroom. They covered topics ranging from their new album, Problems, to Hot Browns and Lou Barlow and we may never be the same! Listen to the interview above.

By the way…check out their new video for “Salina” mentioned in the interview!



