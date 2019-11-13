The Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine takes a time trip back to 1994 with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 25th anniversary of Return To The Valley of The Go-Go’s. The two talk about what it was like to be in the band in a time when punk had gone mainstream and many of those artists were citing The Go-Go’s as a major influence, including stories about playing with Courtney Love & Hole, Green Day, and the riot grrrl movement. Even with all of that, the group has never been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so there is also some commiseration about why and why they should. We also hear how the single “The Whole World Lost Its Head” keeps finding new life with updated lyrics in their live shows, writing the classic “Vacation,” the Broadway musical that features their catalog, upcoming documentary telling their story, and Kathy’s own autobiography and companion soundtrack that will be out next year.

