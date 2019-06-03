Jon and Tyler from The Head & The Heart gave Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Living Mirage. After the two hint at darkness surrounding the writing and get to re-know each other, we find out that the band was very much in question at one point. We also hear what they were up to between records. Tyler is responsible for discovering and helping to get Lucy Dacus signed. Jon has an album coming out with Jackson Browne that ties into a Haiti project.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.