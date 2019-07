More new music from The Highwomen! From their debut self-titled album that arrives September 6th, the beyond super, supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires have shared a song about love and inclusion called “Crowded Table”…

Don’t forget Amanda Shires will be part of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday September 25th with Josh Ritter & Shake Anderson!

