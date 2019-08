Lest you think this is just a cover of The Highwaymen‘s 1985 tune “Highwayman”, written by the great Jimmy Webb, you’d only be partially correct. The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby) not only invited Webb to re-write the lyrics (with insights from Carlile and Shires), they invited Yola and Sheryl Crow to the party! Give a listen to the rousing “Highwomen”…

