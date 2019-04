It’s the collaboration we’ve been anxiously awaiting! The Highwomen, the supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris & Natalie Hemby made their first public appearance Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn‘s star-studded birthday celebration. Check out their performance of the Kitty Wells classic “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”…

