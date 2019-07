It’s finally here! The highly anticipated collaboration that features Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires— The Highwomen— has arrived and with it the first single and video. Check out “Redesigning Women”…

Plus don’t forget Amanda Shires will play WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Sept. 25th, along with Josh Ritter and Shake Anderson!

