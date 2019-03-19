The Histrionics are an indie punk band from New Albany, IN. heavily inspired by local music, like Slint and Winston On Wheels, grunge bands like Nirvana, and more indie rock kinds of bands like Ty Segall, Car Seat Headrest, and Royal Blood. They are currently working on a concept album where “the main character realizes that he and his wife are incompatible, and that in order for him to accomplish his own very selfish needs, he has to leave. But the underlying question that the song poses is, even if he leaves this relationship and lives the life he wants, a life of flings and fame, would he really be happy, or would it just feel just as lonely and broken?”

The Histrionics is Quinton Byrd – lead singer and guitarist, Phoenix Hardy on drums, and Evan Underwood on bass.