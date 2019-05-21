The Hives are back with a new song after a four-year break! “I’m Alive” will be part of a double A-side vinyl release coming out June 28th. Check out what frontman Pelle Almqvist calls “a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance. Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream