It’s been 10 years since we’ve had a new album from Louisville’s own The Instruction, and 10 years since they made their last Live Lunch appearance. In that time, the band has been restructuring, writing, and recording the songs that compose their new album, “Monster Maker.” They’re celebrating its release tomorrow night at Zanzabar with The Sound Company and WFPK’s own DJ Matt Anthony, but prior to that they returned to the Live Lunch stage to show us all what they’ve been working on!