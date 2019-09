October 25th will bring the release of a 50th anniversary reissue of Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire by The Kinks! The set will include new Doo Wop Choir recordings, an unfinished Dave Davies solo album that was recorded at the same time, new Ray Davies remixes, plus previously unreleased tracks. Check out this new mix of “Shangri-La”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream