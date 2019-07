Good news for fans of The Kinks! October 25th the band will release a 50th anniversary edition of Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire. The 4-CD set will feature five unreleased tracks, a lost Dave Davies solo album, and 28 previously unreleased versions of songs. Check out this bouncy track, “The Future”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream