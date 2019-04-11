Louisville’s The Last Origin formed in 2015. Even though the 3 members (Grant, John, and Kenny) are all only 21 years old, the band is about to release their 3rd album, an EP titled “God Keeps Calling”. The newest single off the EP, the title track “God Keeps Calling” is an overdriven, psychedelic groove that shows just how high energy their live shows can be. Catch them at their EP release show this Saturday, April 13th at Zanzabar with Ego Trippers and Grandma’s Boys. Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm.